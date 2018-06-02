Chiefs End Packers Perfect Season

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- The Green Bay Packers' perfect season came to a crashing halt on Sunday against the beleaguered Kansas City Chiefs, who rallied behind interim coach Romeo Crennel and new quarterback Kyle Orton to a shocking 19-14 victory.

Orton finished 23 of 31 for 299 yards in his first start for the Chiefs (6-8), who fired coach Todd Haley last Monday with the team having lost five of its last six games. The loss also ended the Packers' 19-game winning streak.

But behind an inspired performance by the defense, four field goals by Ryan Succop and Jackie Battle's short touchdown run with 4:53 left in the game, Kansas City managed to hand the Packers (13-1) their first loss since Dec. 19, 2010, at New England - exactly one day shy of a full year.

Aaron Rodgers was just 17 of 35 for 235 yards and a touchdown, and he also scampered eight yards for another touchdown with 2:12 left in the game. But the Packers were unable to recover the onside kick and then pick up a couple of first downs to secure the victory.