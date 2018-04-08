Chiefs Fire Head Coach Todd Haley

KANSAS CITY - The struggling 5-8 Kansas City Chiefs fired head coach Todd Haley on Monday. Under the direction of Haley the Chiefs went 19-27 and won the AFC West Division title in 2010 with a 10-6 season.

In a statement from the Kansas City Chiefs, Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said, "This was a difficult decision but one that we feel is best for the future of the Chiefs. Although there have been bright spots at different points this season, we have not made meaningful progress and we felt that it was necessary to make a change. We appreciate Todd's contributions during his time with the club, and we wish him well in the future."

Haley becomes the second NFL head coach to be relieved of his duties during the season. The also struggling Jacksonville Jaguars let go Jack Del Rio on November 29th.

"Todd helped this team in many valuable ways over the past three seasons, and I am thankful for his contributions. Unfortunately, we have not been able to establish the kind of consistency we need to continue to build a strong foundation for the future and we believe a change is important at this time," said Chiefs General Manager Scott Pioli.

The team has not named an interim coach yet but plans to hold a news conference Monday afternoon.

