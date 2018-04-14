Chiefs' Fisher limps off as team resumes training camp

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) - Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher limped off the field early in practice Monday, the latest injury to a team that had several players dinged up in its preseason opener.

Fisher, the 2013 No. 1 overall draft pick, was hurt while blocking in a 9-on-7 drill. The third-year pro limped away from the workout, then had his shoe removed as trainers looked at his left ankle. He was later driven to the locker room.

Wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas, offensive guard Jeff Allen and linebacker Josh Mauga were among starters and notables that did not practice. All were hurt Saturday night in Arizona.

The Chiefs are in their final week of practice in St. Joseph. They play Seattle on Friday night before camp resumes next week in Kansas City.