Chiefs Get On Field for Offseason Workouts

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Jamaal Charles and Eric Berry were among half a dozen Kansas City Chiefs who spent most of Monday's workout standing off to the side during drills.

Charles and Berry along with tight end Tony Moeaki tore their left ACLs last season, forcing them to miss most of the year. They're expected to be 100 percent by training camp, but they were limited during the first of the Chiefs' organized team activities.

The three of them were joined by rookie defensive back DeQuan Menzie, linebacker Brandon Siler and safety Kendrick Lewis in doing rehab work during most of the practice.

The only player missing was wide receiver Dwayne Bowe. The Chiefs have until July 16 to sign him to a long-term deal, otherwise he'll play next season under the franchise tag.