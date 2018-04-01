Chiefs GM Pioli Admits 'I've Made Mistakes'

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Chiefs general manager Scott Pioli tells The Associated Press he is not concerned about his job status despite a 1-5 start by the team in his fourth season in charge.

Pioli says he has made mistakes, though he refused to discuss any of them in detail He did say they encompass all facets of his job: player personnel, fan relationships and a failure to fully understand the role of the GM in Kansas City.

Pioli admitted that changes are necessary, though he said "getting into the specifics publicly is not in anybody's best interest right now." He did say that he remains confident in coach Romeo Crennel, who also serves as the team's defensive coordinator.

The Chiefs are off this week before playing Oakland on October 28.