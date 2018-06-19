Chiefs Have Week to Regroup After Another Loss

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- The Chiefs have played nearly 500 minutes over eight games and overtime, and so far they have yet to hold the lead in regulation for a single second.

That's the startling reality for a team picked by some to win the AFC West this season.

There have been devastating injuries to key players, including concussions to both quarterbacks. Their top wide receiver held out during training camp, their star running back has struggled and the defense hasn't stopped much of anybody.

The result is a 1-7 record that has led to fans paying for banners to fly over the stadium pleading for the general manager to be fired, and an organized protest on tap for an upcoming home game in which fans are planning to come dressed in black.