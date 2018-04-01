Chiefs Installing Mixed Bag Offensive System

4 years 10 months 1 week ago Tuesday, May 21 2013 May 21, 2013 Tuesday, May 21, 2013 2:34:00 PM CDT May 21, 2013 in Football
By: Associated Press

KANSAS CIT (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs are putting together an offensive system that promises to be bold and dynamic, if not downright revolutionary, a blend of old and new under coach Andy Reid.

At least, that's what it looks like on paper.

The Chiefs have hired former Vikings coach Brad Childress to be their "spread game analyst," and the assumption is he'll augment Reid's traditional West Coast offense with elements of the spread that has been sweeping through the NFL the past few years.

Then there was the recent news that "pistol offense" guru Chris Ault would be joining the team as a consultant, adding yet another wrinkle.

 

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 30°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 7 active weather alerts
5pm 26°
6pm 26°
7pm 29°
8pm 29°