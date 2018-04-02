Chiefs Introduce Dorsey as New General Manager

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- The Chiefs introduced longtime Packers executive John Dorsey as their new general manager Monday, turning over a team that was 2-14 to one of them men responsible for building Green Bay into a consistent winner.

Dorsey takes over for Scott Pioli, who was fired after four tumultuous seasons. The Chiefs announced the Dorsey had been hired on Saturday night, while the Packers were playing the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC playoffs.

Dorsey played for the Packers and later was a scout and director of scouting while new Chiefs coach Andy Reid was an assistant in Green Bay. Dorsey left to spend a year in Seattle, but returned to the Packers and rose to director of football operations.