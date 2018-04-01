Chiefs, Jaguars Left in Race for No. 1 Draft Pick

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- The joke running through Jacksonville these days carries the same punch line as the one in Kansas City: "Our team is so bad it can't even stink in the right year."

The Chiefs and Jaguars will vie for the top pick in the NFL draft in separate games Sunday. But the value of "winning" the race to the NFL's worst record is debatable in a year without a clear, franchise-changing prospect.

The Chiefs and Jaguars are both 2-13, but the Chiefs hold the tiebreaker for the No. 1 pick because of their weakness of schedule. The only way Jacksonville can take it is by losing to Tennessee and Kansas City beating Denver. That would give the Jaguars the worst overall record.