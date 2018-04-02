Chiefs' Johnson Finally Reaching Elite Status

6 years 7 months 3 days ago Monday, August 29 2011 Aug 29, 2011 Monday, August 29, 2011 3:29:00 PM CDT August 29, 2011 in Football
Source: AP Sports Writer
By: Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Derrick Johnson may finally be on the cusp of stardom. It's only taken six years, 90 games and countless headaches to get there.

The Kansas City linebacker is coming off a breakthrough season in which he had a career-high 94 tackles and helped the Chiefs win the AFC West title. It was the kind of season that fans have been expecting of Johnson since he was their first-round draft pick in 2005.

Johnson acknowledged that he must become the leader of a young but talented defense. Even though he's just 28, there are only a handful of players on the entire roster who have been in the league longer than him.

