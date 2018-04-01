Chiefs' Justin Houston Emerging as Rookie to Watch

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Justin Houston has emerged as the Chiefs' newest pass-rush specialist. The third-round draft pick out of Georgia is coming off a three-sack performance in a 10-3 win over Chicago, a victory that kept Kansas City's faint playoff hopes alive.

Houston has developed into an every-down threat opposite Tamba Hali, giving the Chiefs someone who gets to the quarterback from both of the edges.

The former Georgia standout, who grew up in a single-mother home with 10 siblings, said he's proud of how far he's come. But he also said he's only scratching the surface of what he can do, a sentiment that was echoed by Chiefs coach Todd Haley.