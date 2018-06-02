Chiefs Lack Experience Behind QB Cassel

ST. JOSEPH, MO (AP) -- If Kansas City Chiefs fans could make a wish, they should probably plead for Matt Cassel's continued good health. Behind their Pro Bowl quarterback, at least early in camp, are two potential backups with virtually no NFL experience. One has never completed a pass in the NFL and the other has completed four.

It seems a risky way to do business in the rough-and-tumble world of professional football. But as of now, the Chiefs have not re-signed Brodie Croyle, who backed up Cassel last season. They've chosen to go with Tyler Palko and rookie Ricky Stanzi of Iowa.

Palko is a left-handed passer who was behind Croyle last year on the depth chart. Stanzi hit 221 of 345 passes as a senior for 3,004 yards and 25 touchdowns.