Chiefs LB Johnson Reaching Higher Levels

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Derrick Johnson seems to be getting better and better. Kansas City's inside linebacker came into his own last year, compiling a team-high 147 tackles as the Chiefs won the AFC West.



Last week in a 28-0 shutout of Oakland, Johnson had perhaps his best game since he was drafted in 2005. He had 12 solo tackles, and got credit for three of the four stops in a goal-line stand while the Chiefs were protecting a 14-0 lead.



Coach Todd Haley says Johnson made some "phenomenal" plays in what was probably his best game ever.