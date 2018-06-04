Chiefs Missing Charles, Two Others Due to Illness

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- An illness running through the Kansas City Chiefs the past few weeks kept running back Jamaal Charles, linebacker Tamba Hali and left tackle Donald Stephenson out of practice Wednesday.

Coach Romeo Crennel said that Hali and Stephenson were sent home soon after arriving at the team's practice facility. Charles was sent home a short time later.

Last week, wide receivers Jon Baldwin and Josh Bellamy, defensive backs Brandon Flowers and Neiko Thorpe and defensive tackle Jerrell Powe missed time due to illness. Safety Eric Berry and guard Jeff Allen have also been sick recently.

Defensive tackle Tyson Jackson, left tackle Branden Albert, center Ryan Lilja, wide receiver Terrance Copper and tight end Tony Moeaki missed practice due to injuries Wednesday.

The Chiefs (2-13) finish their season Sunday at Denver.