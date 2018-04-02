Chiefs Open 3-Day Minicamp Without Branden Albert

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Kansas City Chiefs began a three-day, voluntary minicamp without franchise left tackle Branden Albert, who has not been a part of the team's offseason program.

The Chiefs are allowed the additional minicamp under terms of the collective bargaining agreement that grant extra workouts to teams that experienced a coaching change.

Everybody on the roster was present for the session at the Chiefs' practice facility except for Albert, who has signed his franchise tag. Albert has said that he wants a long-term deal and there have been rumblings that the Chiefs are trying to trade him ahead of next week's draft.

The Chiefs are seeking a second-round choice for Albert after trading away their original second-round pick for quarterback Alex Smith, who took part in Tuesday's workout.