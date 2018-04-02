Chiefs Open Minicamp without Bowe, Other Stars

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Chiefs offensive coordinator Brian Daboll stood in the middle of a practice field barking instructions at quarterback Matt Cassel, who proceeded to drop back and throw a perfect pass to Jonathan Baldwin.

For the time being, his No. 1 wide receiver.

The Chiefs opened their mandatory three-day minicamp Tuesday without wide receiver Dwayne Bowe, who has not yet signed his franchise tender. That means Bowe is not under contract, and technically is exempt from the last series of workouts before training camp in late July.

Whenever Bowe arrives, it's likely he'll be playing catch-up in learning the new offense being installed by Daboll, who replaced Bill Muir as offensive coordinator.

The Chiefs have otherwise had perfect attendance at just about every workout, allowing them to quickly pick up Daboll's system.