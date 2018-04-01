Chiefs overcome injuries to beat Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida (AP) - Alex Smith shook off five sacks to throw three touchdown passes and help the Kansas City Chiefs earn their first victory by beating the Miami Dolphins 34-15 on Sunday.

Smith led touchdown drives of 62, 76 and 66 yards in a span of four possessions as Kansas City took leads of 14-0 and 21-10.

The Chiefs improved to 1-2 and won for only the third time in their past 11 games, including postseason.

The Dolphins fell to 1-2, another wobbly start for a team that hasn't won a postseason game since 2000.

Smith, who ranked 35th and last in the NFL in passing after two weeks, went 19 for 25 for 186 yards, with three of his incompletions dropped. He threw scoring passes of 11 and 4 yards to Joe McKnight, and 20 yards to Travis Kelce.