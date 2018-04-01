Chiefs Owner Dies at 74

"I know every time you talked to him, he'd be so inspirational and so positive, and he was just such a positive person," said Chiefs quarterback Trent Green. "And no matter if it was a win or a loss, he always found words of encouragement to continue to try and improve and get better. And [he was] always looking at the bright side of things and [he was] a person that will be missed in so many different ways."

Hunt founded the American Football League in 1960 to challenge the National Football League. He also founded the Dallas Texans, the 1962 AFL champions, which he moved in 1963 to Kansas City where they became the Chiefs. Hunt came up with the name Super Bowl for the championship game which began in 1966 between the AFL and NFL. The two leagues merged in 1970, and split into the American Football Conference and National Football Conference with the conference champions meeting in the Super Bowl. The AFC Championship Trophy is named for Hunt, who was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1992. He also co-founded the North American Soccer League, and Major League Soccer.

"Hopefully, when it's my turn to step down and be out of this league, I can say that I made a difference and I did some things for people and gave them some opportunities because that's something that Lamar taught me," said Chiefs Coach Herm Edwards.