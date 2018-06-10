Chiefs Owner Talks About First and Next 50 Years

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt says his team is celebrating its 50th anniversary in the city this year and plans to stick around for another five decades.

Hunt joined Chiefs general manager Scott Pioli and head coach Romeo Crennel on Tuesday to announce several activities planned to mark the anniversary. Among them are charitable functions and a trip to Joplin to help the city rebuild from the deadly May 2011 tornado.

The team also honored 10 Chiefs fans who have been season ticket holders since the team moved from Dallas 50 years ago.

Hunt says he's excited about the upcoming season after injuries sidelined several key players last year, and that his goal remains to bring a Super Bowl championship to Kansas City.