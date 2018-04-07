Chiefs Pick Crennel as Head Coach

KANSAS CITY -- Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt and General Manager Scott Pioli will announce Romeo Crennel as the club's 12th head coach in franchise history at a 1 P.M. press conference Monday.

"We are very excited to name Romeo the new head coach of the Chiefs," Hunt said. "In 30 years as a coach in the National Football League, Romeo has established an outstanding track record of success, and we believe his experience and proven ability make him the best person to help us reach our goal of consistently competing for championships."

Crennel will enter his 31st season as a coach in the NFL in 2012. He has coached in six Super Bowls and has been a member of five teams that have claimed Super Bowl wins. He originally joined the Chiefs as the club's defensive coordinator in 2010 after a four-year stint as head coach of the Cleveland Browns (2005-08) and served as head coach of the Chiefs for the final three contests of 2011.

"Romeo's vast experience and intelligence have helped him achieve success at the highest level. The way in which he creates accountability and respect amongst the team creates a very productive work environment and will be critical in continuing to develop our young core of players," Pioli said. "In addition, Romeo's extensive knowledge of our players, personnel, and needs make him a perfect fit to lead the Kansas City Chiefs."

Crennel's other NFL coaching stops include four seasons as New England's defensive coordinator (2001-04). During that four-year span, the Patriots won three Super Bowls (XXXVI, XXXVIII and XXXIX) and he was named the NFL's Assistant Coach of the Year in 2003. He also served as defensive coordinator/defensive line coach in Cleveland (2000), defensive line coach with the N.Y. Jets ('97-99) and also coached in New England ('93-96), earning a berth in Super Bowl XXXI with that squad.

"I have a deep appreciation for the vision that Clark Hunt has and his commitment to building a championship-caliber team," Crennel said. "I believe in the types of players that we are trying to win with and the identity we are trying to create. It is a rare opportunity to be a part of an organization like the Kansas City Chiefs with its storied history and passionate fans and I am eager to get to work and bring this franchise and our fans the success they deserve."

Crennel's initial NFL coaching experience came with the N.Y. Giants from '81-92. During that 12-year span, he was part of New York's victories in Super Bowls XXI and XXV. He also enjoyed collegiate coaching stops at Georgia Tech ('80), Mississippi ('78-79), Texas Tech ('75-77) and Western Kentucky ('70-74). The Lynchburg, Va. native was a four-year starter on the defensive line at Western Kentucky.