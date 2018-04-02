Chiefs Pick Up Tight End and Running Back in Third Round

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Travis Kelce, a tight end out of Cincinnati, with the first pick in the third round of the NFL draft Friday night.

The Chiefs didn't have a second-round selection after trading it to San Francisco to acquire quarterback Alex Smith. So after picking offensive tackle Eric Fisher first overall on Thursday night, they had to wait until the 63rd overall pick before snagging another player.

Kelce should provide a target for Smith after snagging 45 passes for 722 yards and eight touchdowns for the Bearcats last season.

While he's drawn comparisons to the Patriots' Rob Gronkowski, Kelce comes with some character questions after he was suspended the entire 2010 season for a violation of team rules.

He's the younger brother of Eagles center Jason Kelce.

The Chiefs also drafted Arkansas running back Knile Davis with a compensatory pick in the third round Friday night, grabbing a bulldozer to take some of the load off Jamaal Charles.

Davis has a nice blend of size and speed, resulting in comparisons to former Razorbacks star Darren McFadden. But the knock on Davis - and one of the big reasons he fell late into the third round - is that he's dealt with a number of injuries throughout his career.

He's struggled with ankle trouble going back to high school.