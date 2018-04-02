Chiefs Pin Franchise Tag on LB Hali

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs have put the franchise tag on linebacker Tamba Hali, with the team saying it was hopeful of reaching a long-term deal.



The non-exclusive tag was placed on Hali on Wednesday. He can negotiate with other teams, but the Chiefs have the right to match any offer or receive two first-round draft choices for letting him go elsewhere.



Hali led the AFC with 14 1/2 sacks this season and was a late addition to the AFC Pro Bowl roster. He also had 50 tackles, 19 quarterback pressures and four forced fumbles. He was the Chiefs' first-round pick in the 2006 draft.



Hali will receive a contract worth the average salary of the five highest-paid outside linebackers in 2010.