Chiefs Place Berry on IR; Sign Langford for Depth

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- The Kansas City Chiefs have put Pro Bowl safety Eric Berry on injured reserve and signed veteran Reshard Langford to provide depth in the defensive backfield.



Berry tore the ACL in his left knee during the first quarter of Sunday's season-opening loss to Buffalo. Coach Todd Haley said earlier in the week he expected Berry to miss the rest of the season.

Langford went to training camp with the Chiefs after playing in six games the past two seasons, mostly on special teams. He was among the players cut to reach the 53-man roster limit.



Also Wednesday, the Chiefs signed fullback Shane Bannon and offensive lineman Butch Lewis to the practice squad. Tight end Kyle Nelson and offensive lineman Lucas Patterson were released.