Chiefs Pull Through Challenging Game

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Dick Vermeil's confidence in running back Larry Johnson has wavered to say the least. But with pro bowl running back Priest Holmes sidelined, Vermeil's hope resided in Johnson.

"They expect me to come in and play well, play well, play up to the best of my abilities, when somebody gets injured," Johnson explained.

Vermeil's commitment to Johnson paid off when Johnson leaped in from a yard out as time expired. The score gave the Chiefs a critical 27-23 divisional win over the Oakland Raiders.

"We just told Larry, make sure you get up over the top." Vermeil explained. "I think he'd gotten over there anyway, I mean, he was so determined, and, I obviously had confidence he would do it."

After watching the Raiders score on two long drives in the fourth quarter, Kansas City coach Dick Vermeil didn't want to risk losing the coin toss in overtime and giving the ball back to the Raiders. That's when he decided to give the ball to Johnson.

Johnson's touchdown plus 107 yards rushing helped the chiefs to an emotional victory.The win kept the Chiefs from falling to 500.

At 5-3, the Chiefs are one game behind the Denver Broncos in the AFC West.