Chiefs Put Hudson on IR, Sign Mattison, Hochstein

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- The Chiefs put center Rodney Hudson on injured reserve Wednesday with a broken bone in his left leg and signed offensive linemen Russ Hochstein and Bryan Mattison to provide additional depth.

The moves came one day after Kansas City put cornerback Jacques Reeves on IR.

Chiefs coach Romeo Crennel said Wednesday that veteran guard Ryan Lilja will start at center on Sunday against San Diego, and rookie Jeff Allen will take his place. It will be the same arrangement that Kansas City used once Hudson was hurt in last Sunday's overtime victory in New Orleans.

Hochstein has started 36 of the 137 games he's played over 10 seasons with Tampa Bay, New England and Denver. Mattison has started four of the 15 games he's played with Baltimore and St. Louis.