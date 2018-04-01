Chiefs QB Cassel Expected to Start Sunday vs. Bills

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Chiefs quarterback Matt Cassel is expected to start Sunday against Buffalo despite getting banged up in the preseason finale against Green Bay.



Coach Todd Haley said Cassel would be a full participant in practice Wednesday and "I know his expectations are to play." Haley added that the Pro Bowl quarterback practiced well on Monday.



Cassel left the Chiefs' final preseason game Thursday night in the second quarter when he was sacked by 340-pound Packers defensive tackle Howard Green. Cassel did not return.



He took snaps with the first-team offense during practice Wednesday for the 15 minutes the media was allowed to observe. Cassel threw several tight spirals while rolling to his right and across his body, and did not appear to be slowed much by any lingering pain.