Chiefs QB Matt Cassel Gets a Lot of Disrespect

5 years 10 months 3 days ago Sunday, July 29 2012 Jul 29, 2012 Sunday, July 29, 2012 6:29:00 PM CDT July 29, 2012 in Football
By: Associated Press

ST. JOSEPH, MO (AP) -- This was not the dying moment of an ugly loss. This was a feel-good charity softball game in the middle of the summer, for heaven's sake, when everybody was feeling happy and upbeat.

Still the boos rained down on poor Matt Cassel.

A few weeks earlier, in another sign of the little regard so many in Kansas City seem to have for their quarterback, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt had publicly announced, seemingly with glee, that the team hoped to sign free agent Peyton Manning.

It's been the offseason of disrespect for Cassel, the summer of indignity. It must have hurt. It had to hurt.

If it did, the perpetually sunny California native does a fine job of hiding all the pain.

"I'm going to be the same guy each and every day," he said with an engaging grin as the Chiefs opened camp. "I'm going to give you 110 percent of what I have, and some people like it, some people won't. You know what? I'm going to give it my all."

Even his harshest critics agree that Cassel's been giving it his all. Ever since Feb. 28, 2009, when brand new general manager Scott Pioli traded with New England for Tom Brady's backup, he's been a study in dedication, enthusiasm and zeal. More than once during that first offseason, head coach Todd Haley practically had to kick him out of the practice facility to go home for some much-needed down time.

In his second season in 2010, with Charlie Weis as his offensive coordinator, Jamaal Charles rushing for more than 1,450 yards and Dwayne Bowe leading NFL receivers with 15 touchdown catches, Cassel took the Chiefs to a 10-6 record and their first AFC West title since 2003. He hit 262 of 450 passes for 3,116 yards and rang up a sparkling touchdown-to-interception ratio of 27-7.

He did not play particularly well while the Baltimore Ravens pounded KC in the first round of the playoffs. But he was off to his first Pro Bowl. His career and the long-suffering Chiefs seemed to be taking wing.

Then came last year's injury-plagued disaster. Charles and several other impossible-to-replace veterans missed almost the entire season. Cassel himself made only nine starts and went on injured reserve on Nov. 21 with a hand injury.

All winter long, fans and media critics harped that the Chiefs would never reach the Super Bowl with Cassel at the helm. Then, at the charity softball game in connection with baseball's All-Star game, Cassel actually got booed as he competed with other national and local celebrities.

"The thing that I love about our fans is that they're passionate. They let you know how they feel one way or the other and I can respect that," he said with a big smile. "I heard just as many cheers. I heard, 'CHIEFS!' I didn't hear any booing. That's what I heard, right?"

Critics of the 6-foot-4 Cassel say he can't throw downfield and sometimes panics, slow to process information when a play breaks down.

But leading the league in offensive coordinators probably hasn't helped him grow. Officially in four years, he's had five coordinators. But that doesn't count the heavy hand of Haley, who was constantly tinkering with plays and game-day strategy, sometimes overruling whatever play was called. Frequently, the relationship between Haley and his quarterback was noticeably strained.

But Haley's gone now, fired with four games to go and now coordinating Pittsburgh's offense. Romeo Crennel, a defensive specialist, is seizing his second opportunity to be a head coach and is less likely to meddle with the offense.

"I don't know why everybody beats up on the guy, other than the fact we haven't won the way everybody wants us to win," Crennel said. "But he did take us to a playoff game. I've said before that we have to develop Matt's consistency. I think we are going to have an opportunity to do that this year."

Nevertheless, Cassel is having to learn yet another system. This time, it's under Brian Daboll, with whom he worked in New England. But the volatile Haley is several states away. In addition, Charles and the others are healthy. Plus, the offensive line's been strengthened in the offseason.

Maybe Cassel's cheerful outlook is genuine.

"He's our quarterback, and he's going to try to take us to the playoffs this year," said Crennel. "And if he can do that, then everybody will have a different view of Matt."

More News

Grid
List

Adrian's Island bill waits for governor's approval
Adrian's Island bill waits for governor's approval
JEFFERSON CITY - About 30 years since the idea originated, legislators have finally passed about a bill that will connect... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:52:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Lake Ozark kicks off Lake Race 2018
Lake Ozark kicks off Lake Race 2018
LAKE OZARK - Lake Ozark will kick off the 2018 Lake Race powerboat racing challenge Saturday morning at Bagnell Dam.... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:08:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Lieutenant governor position left vacant
Lieutenant governor position left vacant
COLUMBIA- With Gov. Mike Parson taking office Friday, his former position, lieutenant remains vacant with no clear indication of when... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Teenager charged in shooting that caused school lockdowns
UPDATE: Teenager charged in shooting that caused school lockdowns
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors filed charges on Friday against a teenager accused of shooting another person. The incident led to... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 5:52:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Parson begins governorship saying he hopes to lead state to unity
Parson begins governorship saying he hopes to lead state to unity
JEFFERSON CITY - With a message of hope for the state, Gov. Mike Parson took the oath of office Friday,... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 5:47:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Lawmakers, others comment on the swearing in of Mike Parson
Lawmakers, others comment on the swearing in of Mike Parson
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri leaders from across the state are issuing statements showing their support for Gov. Mike Parson, who... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 5:43:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

New governor backed by hometown community
New governor backed by hometown community
BOLIVAR - Cattle farmer, businessman, sheriff, representative, senator, lieutenant governor and now governor. The highest position in the state is... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 5:38:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Timeline: Greitens political career tumultuous despite high points
Timeline: Greitens political career tumultuous despite high points
COLUMBIA - Eric Greitens framed his political career as an outsider. As of 5 p.m. Friday, he is once again... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 4:58:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Greitens announces clemency and pardon decisions
Greitens announces clemency and pardon decisions
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Eric Greitens issued five pardons and commuted four sentences on Friday. “The ability to make wrong... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 4:09:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Governor Greitens signs 77 bills into laws
Governor Greitens signs 77 bills into laws
JEFFERSON CITY- Hours before he is set to step down, Gov. Eric Greitens signed 77 bills into law, according to... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 2:41:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

State of the City address talks need for more city funding
State of the City address talks need for more city funding
COLUMBIA – City Manager Mike Matthes presented the 2018 State of the City address Friday. A theme of the address... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 1:58:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in Top Stories

Local advocacy group continues the fight against gun violence
Local advocacy group continues the fight against gun violence
COLUMBIA - Advocates are vowing to take a stand on gun violence, and promote gun safety to their communities. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:42:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Expert predicts less dramatic administration with Mike Parson as governor
Expert predicts less dramatic administration with Mike Parson as governor
JEFFERSON CITY – A political observer at MU says Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, and the General Assembly, are likely to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 3:12:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Missouri prepares for new governor
Missouri prepares for new governor
JEFFERSON CITY - Lt. Gov. Mike Parson will be sworn in as the new Governor of Missouri at 5:30 p.m.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 2:49:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Police protection returns to New Bloomfield
Police protection returns to New Bloomfield
NEW BLOOMFIELD - The New Bloomfield Board of Alderman passed an ordinance Thursday night to allow Holts Summit to provide... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 11:29:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Ameren to lower rate for natural gas
Ameren to lower rate for natural gas
COLUMBIA- Ameren customers in mid-Missouri will soon see lower natural gas prices. The energy company is changing its natural gas... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 8:26:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
COLUMBIA – May is known as a spring month and April is known as a rainy month. Recall the saying,... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 5:20:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in Weather

Law firm requests pardon before Greitens' resignation
Law firm requests pardon before Greitens' resignation
COLUMBIA - Bukowsky Law Firm has one last request for Gov. Eric Greitens during his final hours in office. The... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 3:50:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 73°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
9am 74°
10am 76°
11am 79°
12pm 82°