Chiefs QB Smith takes responsibility for offense

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The past two weeks, when the Kansas City Chiefs have struggled to score touchdowns in the red zone, Andy Reid has insisted that he needs to put his players in better position to succeed.

What happens when he puts the Chiefs in a bad position, though?

Well, the Chiefs are paying quarterback Alex Smith a bunch of cash to get them out of it.

Smith said Wednesday that while his coach often takes responsibility for the shortcomings of the offense, the burden lies on the players to execute on the field.

For Smith, who just signed a new contract extension, that means making wise decisions with the ball - and checking out of bad plays that Reid may have called.