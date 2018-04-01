Chiefs Receiver Dwayne Bowe Gets Franchise Tag

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- The Chiefs have made Dwayne Bowe their franchise player, keeping the impact wide receiver off the free-agent market this offseason.

Kansas City made the move less than an hour before Monday's deadline, even though it had long been expected. Bowe is guaranteed a salary of about $9.5 million next season, though the Chiefs have indicated they would like to sign him to a long-term deal.

Bowe could still field offers from other teams, but the Chiefs would have the right to match. If they decline, they would lose Bowe but receive two first-round draft picks.

Bowe had 81 catches for 1,159 yards and five touchdowns last season, even though Kansas City struggled with injuries to quarterback Matt Cassel and running back Jamal Charles.

Bowe had 72 catches for 1,162 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2010, when he made the Pro Bowl.