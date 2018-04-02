Chiefs release Flowers after voluntary workouts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Chiefs released cornerback Brandon Flowers on Friday, shortly after finishing up three weeks of voluntary workouts in which the former starter was conspicuously absent.

Kansas City has been bumping up against the salary cap, so the move to part ways with Flowers was largely expected. He was due to make $5.25 million this season, and the former starter carried a salary cap number of $10.5 million next season.

The decision to release Flowers will save the Chiefs about $7.25 million this season and $7.5 million next season. That money could be used to help the Chiefs sign quarterback Alex Smith and linebacker Justin Houston to contract extensions.

Both of them are in the final year of their contracts.