Chiefs Release Four Players

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs released four players Thursday, including quarterback Alex Tanney, who gained acclaim when a Youtube video showing him making a series of tricky throws went viral.

Tanney spent time on the Chiefs' practice squad but never made the active roster.

The Chiefs also released fullback Patrick DiMarco, linebacker Cory Greenwood and offensive lineman Bryan Mattison.

DiMarco started four of the five games he played in last season, but was made expendable when the Chiefs drafted fullback Braden Wilson last weekend and then traded cornerback Javier Arenas to the Arizona Cardinals for another fullback, Anthony Sherman.

Greenwood played 48 games for the Chiefs over the past three seasons, primarily on special teams, while Mattison played 19 games over three seasons in Kansas City, St. Louis and Baltimore.