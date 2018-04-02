Chiefs Release LB Demorrio Williams

By: Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Kansas City Chiefs have released eight-year veteran linebacker Demorrio Williams, who had become a backup in recent seasons.

The team announced the move Tuesday, one week before free agency begins.

Williams joined the Chiefs in 2008 and had 22 starts in four seasons. He spent the previous four years with the Atlanta Falcons.

By cutting the 31-year-old Williams, the Chiefs save about $2 million in salary cap space.

Williams made 237 tackles (155 solo) as a Chief and frequently played on special teams.