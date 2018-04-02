Chiefs Ryan Lilja Active Against Saints

By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Saints receiver Marques Colston and Chiefs starting left guard Ryan Lilja are active for the game between Kansas City and New Orleans after being listed as questionable with injuries during the past week.

Colston had been limited by a left foot injury, while Lilja had back soreness. Chiefs receiver Dexter McCluster also is active Sunday after being listed as questionable with a sore shoulder.

New Orleans has scratched receiver Joe Morgan and running backs Chris Ivory and Travaris Cadet, all of whom were healthy.

The Chiefs scratched mostly injured players, including starting defensive tackle Anthony Toribio (ankle) and starting safety Kendrick Lewis (shoulder).

Kansas City tight end Kevin Boss (head) already had been ruled out, as was Saints defensive end Turk McBride (left ankle).

 

