Chiefs sign CFL star WR Weston Dressler

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Chiefs have signed Canadian Football League star Weston Dressler to a futures contract, hoping he can bolster a relatively weak wide receiver corps.

The 28-year-old Dressler has spent the past six years in the CFL, where he caught 442 passes for 6,531 yards and 43 touchdowns for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He caught 70 passes for more than 1,000 yards and nine TDs in helping the Roughriders win the Grey Cup.

The Chiefs have not announced the signing, which appeared on the NFL's transaction report.

Dressler was a standout at North Dakota but never generated much interest from the NFL. He is listed at 5-foot-7, 179 pounds.

The Chiefs could be looking at Dressler to replace wide receiver Dexter McCluster, who is due to become a free agent.