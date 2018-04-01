Chiefs Sign First-Round Draft Pick Poe

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- The Chiefs have signed first-round pick Dontari Poe on the eve of training camp.

The team announced the deal in statement Thursday.

Poe took part in the Chiefs' entire offseason program, despite failing to reach a deal with the team that made him the No. 11 overall selection. Nobody has seemed overly concerned that the negotiations dragged out until the start of training camp.

The 6-foot-3, 346-pound Poe is expected to be in St. Joseph, Missouri, for the first workout on Friday. He's being counted on to shore up one of the team's biggest weakness a year ago.