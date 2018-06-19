Chiefs Sign Six Players

KANSAS CITY -- The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Tuesday that the club has signed six players: FB Shane Bannon, OL Rob Bruggeman, LB Caleb Campbell, WR Jamar Newsome, DL Luke Patterson and DT Anthony Toribio.

Bannon entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the Chiefs in the 2011 NFL Draft and spent seven weeks on the club's practice squad before being placed on the practice squad injured list. The Southbury, Conn. native played in 28 games (10 starts) at Yale.

Bruggeman spent five weeks on Kansas City's practice squad in 2011 after playing in two games with Atlanta (2010-11). He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Tampa Bay in 2009. The Cedar Rapids, Iowa native was a second-team All-Big Ten selection as a senior at Iowa.

Campbell spent seven weeks on the Chiefs practice squad in 2011 after attending training camp with Detroit in 2011. He played in three games with Detroit in 2010 after originally entering the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick of Detroit in 2008. He missed two seasons (2008-09) to complete his two-year active duty service in the U.S. Army. The Perryton, Texas native played in 43 games (38 starts) at Army.

Newsome spent four weeks on Kansas City's practice squad after playing in two games with Jacksonville in 2011. He also spent time on the Pittsburgh practice squad. The St. Petersburg, Fla. native played in 36 games for Central Florida.

Patterson spent 16 weeks on the practice squad with Kansas City after originally entering the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Chiefs in 2011. The Kingsville, Texas native played in 50 games (38 starts) at Texas A&M.

Toribio spent all 16 games on the Kansas City practice squad in 2011 after playing in five contests and being inactive for 11 games for the Chiefs in 2010. He also appeared in one game for Green Bay in 2009 after originally entering the NFL as a rookie free agent with Miami in 2008. The Miami, Fla. native was a four-year letterman at Carson-Newman.