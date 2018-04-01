Chiefs Sign Veteran Offensive Lineman Ugoh

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- The Chiefs have signed free agent offensive tackle Tony Ugoh to provide depth along the line.

The Chiefs announced the signing Thursday, the same day the team reported to training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri. Their first practice is Friday.

Ugoh was a second-round draft choice of Indianapolis in 2007, and spent part of the 2010 season with Detroit and last season with the Giants. He's played in 40 games with 28 starts.

The 6-foot-5, 301-pound Ugoh should provide some help behind left tackle Branden Albert and right tackle Eric Winston, who was signed as a free agent during the offseason.