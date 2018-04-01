Chiefs Start 2-0 After Beating Cowboys 17-16

KANSAS CITY - Alex Smith threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns, and the Kansas City Chiefs defense held when it needed to in the fourth quarter for a 17-16 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Jamaal Charles ran for 55 yards and caught a touchdown pass for the Chiefs, who made new coach Andy Reid a winner in his home debut. The Chiefs also matched their victory total from all of last season by starting 2-0 for just the second time since 2005.

Dwayne Bowe's touchdown catch in the third quarter and Ryan Succop's 40-yard field goal early in the fourth gave the Chiefs a 17-13 lead. The Cowboys (1-1) answered with a deep march into Kansas City territory but had to settle for Dan Bailey's 53-yard field goal with 3:55 left.

The Chiefs offense never gave the Cowboys a chance to mount a winning drive.