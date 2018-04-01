Chiefs Tag Branden Albert, Sign Dwayne Bowe

KANSAS CITY -- With two big-name players about to hit free agency, Kansas City made a couple of moves to keep both of them. The Chiefs have placed the franchise tag on offensive tackle Branden Albert and reached an agreement on a new deal for wide receiver Dwayne Bowe, who played on the one-year franchise tender last year. A league source tells NBC Sports that it's a five-year deal for Bowe.

Kansas City will also be keeping punter Dustin Colquitt, who was also set to become a free agent but agreed to a five-year, $18.75 million deal, including $8.9 million guaranteed, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Keeping Albert in the fold is a big move for the Chiefs' offensive line, although it doesn't necessarily mean they won't use the first overall pick in the draft on an offensive tackle. Both Luke Joeckel of Texas A&M and Eric Fisher of Central Michigan have been named as potential first picks for Kansas City.