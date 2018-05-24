Chiefs take down Rams in Governor's Cup battle

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Jamaal Charles ran for two touchdowns, Knile Davis returned a kick 99 yards for another score and the Kansas City Chiefs trounced the St. Louis Rams 34-7 on Sunday.

Cairo Santos added a pair of field goals for Kansas City (4-3), including a career-best 53-yarder. Alex Smith was 24 of 28 for 226 yards, while Davis capped a run of 34 unanswered points with a short touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

Justin Houston had three of the Chiefs' seven sacks.

The banged-up Rams (2-5) lost their sixth straight to Kansas City dating to Sept. 25, 1994, when they were still in Los Angeles. Austin Davis threw for 160 yards with a touchdown and a pick.