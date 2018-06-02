Chiefs Take Pitt WR Jon Baldwin

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Kansas City Chiefs, after swapping first-round positions with Cleveland, have selected wide receiver Jonathan Baldwin of Pittsburgh with the 26th overall pick in the NFL draft.

The 6-foot-6 Baldwin had 822 yards receiving for the Panthers last year. He will join Dwayne Bowe, a talented but inconsistent veteran who went to his first Pro Bowl last year but was embarrassed in a 30-7 playoff loss to Baltimore when he did not catch a single pass.

Chaos reigned at Chiefs headquarters when Baltimore, holding the 26th pick, sis not announce a decision until the clock had moved to Kansas City. After several confusing minutes, commissioner Roger Goodell announced the Chiefs had taken Baldwin.