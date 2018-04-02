Chiefs to Interview Andy Reid on Wednesday

KANSAS CITY -- All of the Andy Reid chatter the last couple of days has centered on the Cardinals, but they aren't the only team looking for a coach and they don't appear to be the only team interested in talking to Reid about their opening.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN is reporting that a contingent from the Chiefs will be in Philadelphia on Wednesday to interview Reid about the opening they created when they fired Romeo Crennel. Reid is then slated to travel to Arizona to speak with the Cardinals.

If the idea behind leaking word that Reid's hiring in Arizona was "95 percent certain" was to gin up other interest around the league, the mission was accomplished.

The Chiefs still haven't decided what they'll do with General Manager Scott Pioli. Reid has no history with Pioli, but Pioli does have a history working as a personnel man for a coach who enjoyed a similar level of control to what Reid had in Philadelphia. In New England, Pioli concentrated on a smaller portfolio while Bill Belichick ran the lion's share of the football operations. That doesn't mean it would work or that such an arrangement is even a possibility, of course, just that it wouldn't be totally without precedent.

Kansas City has also been liked to two coaches from the Falcons, offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter and special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong, although Koetter is now out of the running after signing an extension in Atlanta.