Chiefs to Start Quinn Over Cassel at Quarterback

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Brady Quinn will take over as the Kansas City Chiefs' starting quarterback and Matt Cassel will serve as the backup beginning with Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders.

Quinn started in the Chiefs' loss at Tampa Bay two weeks ago because Cassel was still feeling the effects of a concussion sustained the previous week against Baltimore.

The Chiefs were off last week and that gave coach Romeo Crennel an opportunity to evaluate both of them along with the team's miserable 1-5 start.

Crennel said Monday that he hopes changing the quarterback "will get everybody's attention and hopefully that impacts the team." Cassel had committed 14 turnovers in the first five games of the season. He was completing just 58.5 percent of his passes for 230 yards per game.