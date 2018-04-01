Chiefs turn back Steelers 23-13 to snap 5-game losing streak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alex Smith threw for 251 yards and a touchdown, Cairo Santos kicked three field goals and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the injury-filled Pittsburgh Steelers 23-13 on Sunday to snap a five-game losing streak.

Charcandrick West added 110 yards rushing and his first career touchdown for the Chiefs (2-5), and Eric Berry intercepted his first pass since his cancer diagnosis last December.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs shut down Pittsburgh's Landry Jones, who made his first NFL start in place of the injured Ben Roethlisberger and Mike Vick. Jones threw for 209 yards and a touchdown, but he was also picked off twice and lost a fumble.

LeVeon Bell ran for 121 yards for the Steelers (4-3). Antonio Brown had six catches for 124 yards, and Martavis Bryant caught his 11th touchdown pass in 12 games.