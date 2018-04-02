Chiefs' Vrabel Accepts College Coaching Job at Ohio State

6 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Sunday, July 10 2011 Jul 10, 2011 Sunday, July 10, 2011 10:27:23 AM CDT July 10, 2011 in Football
Source: NBC Sports

KANSAS CITY - Sports Radio 810 in Kansas City reports that free agent Mike Vrabel will retire to accept an assistant coaching job at Ohio State.

The radio station has the report on both its Twitter account and website. Vrabel recently made it clear that he'd love to coach. Turning 36 in a month, Vrabel only made one Pro Bowl (2007) but was a three-time Super Bowl champ with New England. The Akron native and Ohio State alum will finish his NFL career with 57 sacks, 11 interceptions, and 10 receiving touchdowns. Vrabel caught two more TD passes in playoff games when lined up at tight end.

