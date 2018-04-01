Chiefs Waiting to Hit Bottom During 7-Game Skid

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Chiefs coach Romeo Crennel laid out for his team Monday exactly what it will take to end their seven-game losing streak. He then questioned whether the answer is even possible.

He says his team has to fight, and has to be perfect. Then he said he knows no one is ever perfect.

The Chiefs' 28-6 loss to the Bengals on Sunday dropped them to 1-9, their lone victory requiring a franchise-record 18-point comeback at New Orleans.