Chiefs Will Open Camp on Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Kansas City Chiefs will hold their first practice in St. Joseph, Mo., on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Team president Mark Donovan said Tuesday that players would assemble at the Chiefs complex in Kansas City on Thursday evening and take buses approximately 60 miles to their facilities on the campus of Missouri Western University. Their first three practices, at 3:30 Friday through Sunday, will be open to the public.

Workers were busy Tuesday loading equipment onto trucks to take to St. Joseph. It will be the Chiefs' second training camp at the new complex.

In the meantime, a club spokesman said a few players had begun showing up for physicals and meetings with coaches. Reporters were not allowed access to the locker room or players.