Child, 3, drowns in Missouri pond

By: The Associated Press

PLATTE CITY (AP) — A 3-year-old western Missouri boy has died after falling into a pond near his family's home.

The Platte County Sheriff's Department said the child died Monday. The department said in a release that an adult family member had stepped inside the home briefly when the boy fell into the pond. The child died at a hospital.

The Kansas City Star reports that the child's name has not been released.