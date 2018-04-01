Child, 4, drowns in river in southern Missouri

The Associated Press

By: The Associated Press

MOUNTAIN VIEW (AP) — A 4-year-old child has drowned in a river in southern Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Kayden Smith of Willow Springs drowned Saturday afternoon in the Jacks Fork River in Texas County.

The patrol says the child was found unresponsive in the river and pronounced dead at a Mountain View hospital.