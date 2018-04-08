Child Dies in Accidental Shooting

EDMUNDSON (AP) - A 3-year-old child died after being accidentally shot by his 8-year-old stepbrother. Edmundson Police Chief Donald Kraher says the shooting appears to be accidental. He says that shortly after noon yesterday, the older boy located a 12-gauge shotgun in the home and shot the 3-year-old in the back. Kraher said the gun was under a couch in the living room in the North St. Louis County home. He says it was a gift to the child's mother from an acquaintance. Authorities said two adults were home at the time of the shooting, but the gun was left unattended. The victim's name has not been released at this time, in order to not disclose the identity of his stepbrother.